Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

