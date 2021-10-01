Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $358.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

UPST stock opened at $316.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.81 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,857,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

