UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (UPMMY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Danske cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

