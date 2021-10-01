Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.71.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

