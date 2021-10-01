Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Universal Electronics worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UEIC opened at $49.25 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $664.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

