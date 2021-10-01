Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after acquiring an additional 241,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 137.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.03 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

