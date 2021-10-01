United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 197.6% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $31.14.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

