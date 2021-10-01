United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 730.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 226,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,676,073. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

