Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) were up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.