UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

