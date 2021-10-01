UBS Group Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €165.00 ($194.12) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €146.08 ($171.86).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €143.90 ($169.29) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €149.48 and its 200 day moving average is €138.18.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

