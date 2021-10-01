UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

