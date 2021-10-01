UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,945.09 ($25.41).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,649.60 ($21.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £128.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,668.98 ($21.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,454.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,394.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

