UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,600 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

