UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,600 Price Target

Oct 1st, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

