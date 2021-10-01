Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.