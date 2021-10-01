Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.
Shares of TWTR stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
