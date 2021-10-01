Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3,264.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 204,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,976,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 760.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.