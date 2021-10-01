Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 926 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $151.09 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

