Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $903.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.