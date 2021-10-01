Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 643.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
About Turmalina Metals
