Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 643.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.