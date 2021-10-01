Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCAC. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,080,000.

Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

