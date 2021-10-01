Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

SO stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

