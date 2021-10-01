Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 64.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.