Truvestments Capital LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.43 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

