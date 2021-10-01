Truvestments Capital LLC Has $141,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 22,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

