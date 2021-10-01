Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Reaches $0.97

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $338.03 million and $38.39 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00137957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,542.80 or 0.99861706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.59 or 0.06915998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00762820 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars.

