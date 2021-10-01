Truist Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $63.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s previous close.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 51,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,541. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

