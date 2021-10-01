Truist Cuts The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $225.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target cut by Truist from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMG. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.00.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.