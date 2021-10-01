Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Triple-S Management worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 93,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth about $1,534,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $35.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

