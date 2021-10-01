Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at CLSA

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price decreased by CLSA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

