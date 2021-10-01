Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce earnings per share of $2.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. Trinseo posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

