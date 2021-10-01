Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Achieves Market Cap of $372,817.98

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $372,817.98 and $6,060.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00116407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00202131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

