Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 147400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCW. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.97.

The company has a market cap of C$757.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

