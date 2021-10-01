Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

