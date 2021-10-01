Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

