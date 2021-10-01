Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR)’s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 682 ($8.91) and last traded at GBX 684 ($8.94). 153,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 556,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694 ($9.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 760.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 734.49.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.