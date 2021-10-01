Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in September

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.