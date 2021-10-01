Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00007849 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $5,931.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00104878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00139026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.06 or 0.99661933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.06920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00764599 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

