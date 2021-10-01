Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 71 ($0.93) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,535 ($20.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,750.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,812.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

