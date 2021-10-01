TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TravelSky Technology stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

