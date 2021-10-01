TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TravelSky Technology stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $27.30.
About TravelSky Technology
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.