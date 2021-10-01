Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.