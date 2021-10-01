Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TNL stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $204,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $162,459,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

