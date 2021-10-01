Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.69

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.69 and traded as low as C$20.50. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 32,675 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.