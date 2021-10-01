Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 22,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 895% compared to the average daily volume of 2,294 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

LICY stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

