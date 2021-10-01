Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.20. 17,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,488. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.12. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.