Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.73.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of TSCO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.20. 17,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,488. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.12. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.