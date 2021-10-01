Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given Buy Rating at Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU opened at C$44.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.32. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$46.18. The company has a market cap of C$13.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,823,558 shares in the company, valued at C$286,762,105.58. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.