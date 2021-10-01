Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PBEGF opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

