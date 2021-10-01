TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.16. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

About TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

