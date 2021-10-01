Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5747 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 18.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Shares of TGLVY stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

