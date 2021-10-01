Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Down 99.3% in September

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000.

NASDAQ TIOA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Tio Tech A has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

