Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.

TWM stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,851. The stock has a market cap of C$471.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

